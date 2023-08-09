Nassau Cruise Port Donates to Mount Olive Baptist Church

For the second consecutive year, Nassau Cruise Port donated thirty gift certificates from John’s Shoes to children of Mount Olive Baptist Church this month to help with back-to-school supplies.

This will help provide necessities such as shoes, belts, backpacks and other items to help students in Bain & Grants Town start the school year on the right foot.

“We are truly grateful for Nassau Cruise Port’s generosity,” said Carlton Moss, son of Rev. CB Moss of Mount Olive Baptist Church. “Their support will make a significant difference in the lives of families who are striving to provide the best for their children. Together, we can ensure these students will not begin the school year at a disadvantage.”

The port thanked Rev. C.B. Moss, Mrs. Francisca Moss, and the Mount Olive Baptist Church team who work tirelessly to continually support the Bain & Grants Town community.