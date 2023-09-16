MJM and De Wave Set to Collaborate with AROYA on a Ship Refit

In a joint press release, MJM Marine and De Wave Group have announced they secured a deal with AROYA Cruises.The plan is to undertake one of the largest cruise ship refurbishment projects within the marine industry in the coming weeks on the Manara.

MJM Marine’s scope of work will include upgrades to all existing cabins and suites and the creation of multiple culinary, retail, and relaxation venues.

“This milestone deal with Aroya Cruises is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of MJM Marine,” said Gary Annett, MJM CEO. “We are pioneering a fresh era in cruise ship outfitting in which our collaboration will redefine the boundaries of what is possible. Working alongside De Wave Group on this landmark project has allowed two leading industry outfitters to work together for the first time”.

De Wave Group will outfit Manara’s upper deck areas, including new super suites, public areas, and catering areas.

“We are excited to face this challenge together with MJM Marine,” said Riccardo Pompili, CEO of De Wave Group. “After the expansion of De Wave Group in established markets such as the U.S., North Europe, and Asia, the Gulf represents the first step in a new market with an enormous development potential for the whole cruise sector. Our groups have been chosen to ensure the attention for details, innovation, and high-quality standards that this new market wants to achieve.”

Together, both MJM Marine and De Wave Group will refurbish 98 percent of the guest-facing venues. The incorporation of efficient technical upgrades will reportedly further enhance the ship’s performance and sustainability, with the goal to set new standards within the industry, according to the statement.

The refit of Manara follows AROYA Cruises’ purchase of the vessel, which was originally named World Dream..