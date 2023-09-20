Mein Schiff 7 Prepares for Float Out

The construction of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7 is nearing completion as preparations for float out in December begin.

The Mein Schiff 7, which is set to launch in mid-2024, is currently under construction at Meyer Turku. According to the Finish shipyard, the assembly process of the ship is almost done and the preparations for the float out ceremony are now underway.

During the ceremony, the drydock where the Mein Schiff 7 is currently located will be filled up with water. Once the ship is floating, the drydock gates will be opened and the Mein Schiff 7 will float out to the outfitting pier.

The shipyard also shared a video showing the construction progress, including the bridge of the ship being lifted into place. The video is available here.