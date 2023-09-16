Margaritaville at Sea Launches First-Ever Craft Beer Festival at Sea

Ahead of Oktoberfest, Margaritaville at Sea announced the launch of “Pints in Paradise,” the first-ever craft beer festival at sea and the cruise line’s first food-and-beverage-focused event.

Guests departing on sailings between September 30 through October 16, will will have a chance to sample over 60 beers, ciders and seltzers from local and national brewhouses such as Armed Forces Brewing Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing, Funky Buddha, Sweetwater Brewing Company and others. In addition, travelers sailing during the event will enjoy pub bites and Oktoberfest-inspired entertainment such as the Grand Champion Stein-Holding Contest.

Each “Pints in Paradise” sailing will include offerings from participating breweries, such as swag giveaways, meet-and-greets, Q&As and more.

The “Pints in Paradise Pass,” a 15-sample tasting punch card and lanyard, can be purchased in advance or added to an existing reservation for $35 per person. Each punch includes a 3-4 oz sample of any of the featured beverages on the Pints in Paradise menu. Full cans and bottles will be available for purchase.

Photo: G. Justin Zizes