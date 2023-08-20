Major Infrastructure Development to Enhance Broome Port

A $200AU million private investment in new port infrastructure at the Port of Broome, is set to modernize maritime logistics, and drive significant regional development opportunities, according to a press release.

Western Australian-based Kimberley Marine Support Base Pty Ltd (KMSB) has issued formal notification to the Kimberley Ports Authority (KPA) that it plans to begin development of the new multi-user facility in late 2023.

The development is poised to reshape the trade landscape, enhance regional development, and enhance the Port of Broome as a thriving maritime hub, according to a press release.

The development is fully privately funded, and is supported by the Cook Government and KPA.

Over time, it will also open avenues for diversification, tourism growth, and access to Asian markets for regional products.

The facility has been designed to complement the Port of Broome’s existing infrastructure, by adding additional capacity to service the emerging needs of new developments in the Kimberley.

The facility’s low-impact design leverages naturally occurring deep waters, to create a berth pocket of at least 17-meters deep at low tide, eliminating the need for dredging.

It will incorporate a 9900-square-meter floating wharf, with heavy lift capability, connected to a landside abutment, via a wide dual-directional causeway.

The innovative floating wharf design, will address the significant operational challenges associated with Broome’s large tide variations, ultimately improving the Port’s ability to facilitate trade in a safe, efficient and cost-effective way.

The project’s economic impact is substantial, with an estimated 260 Western Australian jobs supported during the construction phase, and a significant increase in permanent employment opportunities.

During operations, the trade enhancements brought about by the project will support an estimated 1,650 Western Australian jobs annually.

WA company Total AMS Pty Ltd has been appointed as the lead contractor to undertake the work, with completion scheduled for early 2025.