Majestic Princess to Debut in South America and the Caribbean

The Majestic Princess will be cruising to new destinations during the 2024-25 season.

Upon completing a fall program on the West Coast, the 2017-built ship is set to debut in two regions: South America and the Caribbean.

The winter season begins with an 18-night cruise to the Andes and South America’s Pacific Coast. Sailing on Dec. 1, the one-way cruise departs from Los Angeles and includes visits to ports in Mexico, Panama, Peru and Chile.

The Majestic Princess then offers a 15-night cruise to the Cape Horn and the Strait of Magellan on Dec. 19. Sailing one-way between Chile and Argentina, the itinerary features visits to seven destinations in both countries and also to Montevideo, in Uruguay.

One of the highlights of the cruise is a visit to Ushuaia, in Argentina, which claims the title of world’s southernmost city.

Continuing its journey across South America, the Majestic Princess heads North in early 2024 with an 18-night cruise to Brazil. Marking Princess’ return to the country after four years, the cruise sails from Buenos Aires, in Argentina, to Port Everglades and also includes ports of call in the Caribbean.

For the first time in the region, the Royal-Class ship offers two cruises to the Southern Caribbean between late January and mid-February.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the 14-night itineraries feature visits to several destinations, including Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados and more.

The Majestic Princess is then set to cross the Atlantic in late February, offering a 14-night repositioning voyage to Spain.

The cruise marks the beginning of the ship’s spring and summer program in the Mediterranean, which features a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to several countries, including Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, Turkey, Greece and more.

Originally built to serve the Chinese domestic cruise market, the Majestic Princess first entered service in 2017. After sailing in other countries in Asia, and also in Australia, the ship was repositioned to North America in 2021.