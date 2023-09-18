Lindblad Hires Kathi Riddle as New SVP of Sales and Revenue

Lindblad Expeditions announced the appointment of Kathi Riddle as senior vice president of sales and revenue management, according to a press release.

Riddle will lead revenue management, as well as travel advisor, affinity group and charter, and wholesale sales efforts for the expedition cruise brand. She will also be responsible for implementing an international sales growth strategy to expand Lindblad’s reach around the globe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathi and her many years of decorated leadership into the Lindblad Expeditions family,” said Noah Brodsky, chief commercial officer at Lindblad Expeditions. “Expedition cruising is undeniably the travel trend of the decade, which has created a world of possibilities for our Company and the many adventure-seekers who want to responsibly explore the wild and wonderful world. I’m excited to see how Kathi applies her perspective-shifting global experience to help us deliver on our promise of leading awe-inspiring expeditions across our small-ship fleet.”

Before joining Lindblad Expeditions, Riddle most recently served as vice president of business transformation, consumer products, games and publishing at The Walt Disney Company. During her 27-year tenure with The Walt Disney Company, Riddle held several leadership roles taking care of commercial strategy and day-to-day financial operations.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the Lindblad Expeditions family,” said Riddle. “Unprecedented consumer interest and the growing popularity of expedition cruising means more opportunity to strengthen existing relationships—and nurture new ones—among the travel advisor community, affinity group and charter partners, and consumers; push the envelope with creative and aggressive Revenue Management and Pricing strategies; and expand sales efforts on a global scale like never before. At its core, Lindblad Expeditions delivers unmatched expertise you can only find when you travel with an operator who has such a rich, undisputed pioneering heritage, which is why there’s no better company to globalize expedition cruising than Lindblad Expeditions.”