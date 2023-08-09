Jamaica Named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th Time

Jamaica was again named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th consecutive year at the 2023 World Travel Awards Caribbean and The America’s Gala, held on August 26 in St. Lucia, according to a press release.

Jamaica took home over 30 major awards that night. The Jamaica Tourist Board won the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board award for the 15th year in a row.

In addition, Jamaica was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination in 2023 with the Port of Falmouth named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port in 2023 and the Port of Montego Bay named the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port in 2023.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said: “There’s always a strong sense of joy and pride that comes when you see the dedication of the tourism team being recognized and rewarded internationally. To see Jamaica consistently perform so well is a clear indication of our commitment to excellence.”

“This is a great post-pandemic statement of the energy, innovation and resilience of Jamaica’s tourism industry. As minister, I feel blessed to share in these accomplishments but also urge vigilance in developing the sector. Our record growth and recovery have been nothing short of phenomenal; however, we cannot become complacent and lose sight of the vision as we strive toward a better future. Massive congratulations to the entire team,” added Bartlett.

Among other awards, Sandals Resorts International was named Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2023 while Sandals Montego Bay was named Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2023.

“These awards are proof of the hard work and dedication of all our committed tourism stakeholders who help to make our tourism product one of the best and most sought-after in the world,” said Director of Tourism Donovan White.