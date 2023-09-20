HX Appoints Sheralyn Berry as General Manager for Americas

Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX) has appointed former Contiki executive Sheralyn Berry as the general manager for the Americas region, HX announced in a statement.

The news follows the recent announcement that Hurtigruten Expeditions will rebrand to HX.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheralyn to the HX senior leadership team,” said Alex Delamere-White, chief commercial officer at HX. “Sheralyn joins us as we enter an exciting new chapter as HX. Her commitment to strategic partnership development with the travel trade underscores our dedication to strengthening B2B sales in this key market.”

Berry has over two decades of experience in the travel industry.

As president, Canada, at Contiki Holidays, she oversaw strategic functions, including sales, marketing, e-commerce, PR and customer service. Before assuming the role of Contiki’s director of sales for Canada in 2012, she served as regional sales director, Western Americas, at G Adventures.

“In the Americas, HX has seen ten-fold revenue growth since 2019. We are confident that Berry will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious commercial objectives for this market,” said Delamere-White.

Based out of Toronto, Berry will be responsible for driving sales and profitability across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Aligned with HX’s growth targets for the region, she will be responsible for expanding market presence, elevating brand visibility and forging stronger relationships with the travel trade, the statement said.

The company had earlier announced that the new HX brand and logo would be fully implemented starting in December, with updates to brochures, websites and social channels.