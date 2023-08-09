Hong Kong Strengthens Cruise Terminal Regular Bus Service

With the increasing number of cruise ships calling in Hong Kong, the city is enhancing the regular bus service to cover the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

According to a statement, Citybus will extend the service hours and coverage of Route 20A to the Runway area and the Cruise Terminal, providing regular bus service between the Cruise Terminal, Runway area, Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui from Monday to Friday.

This, in addition to the regular bus routes 22 and 22M currently serving the Cruise Terminal.

Departures from Kai Tak Cruise Terminal will operate from 7:25 am to 8:35 pm, Monday to Friday.

New bus stops will be located at Shing King Street, Shing Fung Road, Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, Muk Tai Street and EMSD Headquarters.

Departures from HSR West Kowloon Station will operate from 6:15 am to 8:00 pm, from Monday to Friday with new bus stops located at EMSD Headquarters, Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, Shing Fung Toad and Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.