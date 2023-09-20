Holland America Line Announces 2025 Canada and New England Season

Holland America Line launched its 2025 Canada and New England season, with longer voyages, new maiden ports and a 25-day “Legendary Voyage” exploring Greenland and Iceland.

From May through October, the Zuiderdam will sail seven-day voyages along the Atlantic coast where guests can explore seaside towns, enjoy seafood and learn about maritime history.

The Volendam will offer 10- and 11-day itineraries with ports that include a blend of English and French influences. The sailings to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will include a maiden call at Yorktown (Williamsburg), Virginia. In September, the Volendam also will operate three seven-day itineraries that feature highlights from the region.

“With Zuiderdam beginning in May, we will slightly increase our capacity in the region from previous years and add more verandah staterooms available for booking,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Plus, our itineraries present several choices for a truly unique vacation that explores a culturally rich region from an easy gateway for an extended season, including the popular fall foliage and longer voyages up to Greenland and Iceland.”

Highlights of the 2025 season include: