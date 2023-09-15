Holland America Donates $15,000 in Boston for its 150th Anniversary

In celebration of its 150th anniversary as well as its 25-year relationship with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), Holland America Line made donations to three Boston-based organizations: Edgerley Family South Boston Boys and Girls Club, South Boston Neighborhood House and Labouré Center.

The celebration took place on September 13 aboard the Zaandam at Flynn Cruiseport Boston in South Boston, Massachusetts. The company also presented a commemorative plaque to Massport and the International Longshoremen’s Association.

“For more than two decades, Holland America Line has been cruising from Boston to Canada/New England, Europe and even the Caribbean, and we are honored to celebrate not only our 150th Anniversary, but our 25th Anniversary with Massport, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston,” said President Gus Antorcha. “Boston is a key homeport for our brand, with two ships here for the summer and fall. We’re thrilled to celebrate these milestones today, as well as honor three organizations that make significant contributions to the city and people of Boston.”

In addition to Antorcha, also present were Lisa Wieland, chief executive officer, Massport; Massachusetts State Senator Nick Collins; Massachusetts State Representative David Biele; Bernie O’Donnell and George McEvoy, vice presidents of International Longshoremen’s Association; Martha Sheridan, chief executive officer, Meet Boston; and Ambassador Ray Flynn, who championed Flynn Cruiseport in the 80s as Mayor of Boston.

In attendance were also Josh Davis, executive director, Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club; Kathy Lafferty, executive director, South Boston Neighborhood House; and Maureen Murray, stewardship manager, Labouré Center. Each of the charities received a $5,000 donation.

“We are delighted to celebrate Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary today with our state and local partners at Flynn Cruiseport Boston,” said Wieland. “Cruising plays a very important role in our visitor economy, supporting thousands of jobs and serving as an economic engine for the Commonwealth. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Holland America Line and their partnership in growing tourism in the region. We also want to thank Holland America Line for their donations to the South Boston organizations which will positively impact more lives due to their generosity.”

Holland America Line celebrates its 25th year of calling in Boston this year. Over 44,000 guests are expected to embark or debark from Holland America Line ships in Boston in 2023 when the Zaandam and Zuiderdam make a total of 17 calls.