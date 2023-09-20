Gebr. Heinemann, Gets Another Royal Caribbean Retail Deal

Gebr. Heinemann has announced that it will operate 14 retail venues on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the first ship in the cruise line’s new Icon class. The ship is scheduled to debut in Miami in January 2024, according to a statement.

The new retail venues will be located across four decks and will offer a wide range of products, including perfume and cosmetics, liquor, tobacco and confectionery, watches and jewelry, fashion apparel, and accessories. Gebr. Heinemann has said that it will introduce new elements to the cruise retail space on Icon of the Seas, with customized displays and installations.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Royal Caribbean and to operate 14 retail venues on Icon of the Seas,” said Nicolas Hoeborn, Managing Director of Heinemann Americas, Inc. “We bring more than 140 years of logistics and retail management experience to the American cruise market, and we are dedicated to inspiring passengers on the world’s largest luxury liner with our spectacular assortment and an unforgettable shopping experience.”

Icon of the Seas is the fourth Royal Caribbean ship to feature Gebr. Heinemann stores. The other ships are the Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, and Independence of the Seas.