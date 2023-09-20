Four Shows to Debut on Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur in November

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced the debut of four entertainment shows in November 2023 aboard its new ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, according to a statement from the company.

The new productions feature performers like Dancing with the Star’s Britt Stewart, Argentine dancer Francisco Forquera, and Broadway choreographer John MacInnis.

“These new entertainment productions aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with unparalleled luxury and unforgettable moments,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Seven Seas Grandeur exemplifies more than 30 years of unrivaled experiences, and so we felt it important that the team to bring the ship’s new production shows to life were steeped in Broadway heritage and talent, whether that be decorated performers, accomplished choreographers or creative minds, to ensure that our guests will be captivated from start to finish.”

The new shows are Pasión, a celebration of the tango; Ignite the Night, a mix of dance, style and design; Marauder’s Ball, directed by Broadway’s John MacInnis, with music orchestrations and arrangements by Grammy award-winner Jason Howland; and ICONS, a collection of recognizable hits, the statement said.

“With an understanding that our valued guests have a love for familiar tunes and a zest for lively adventure, we wanted to ensure a diverse range of offerings,” said Kai Alan Carrier, director of artistic theatrical entertainment, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Our ultimate objective was to present exciting forms of entertainment that would captivate and delight our audience, engaging our guests in stunning vignettes, showcasing the extraordinary talents of our performers, and leaving them with unforgettable memories,” Carrier added.

The Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins in November 2023 in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with 18 sailings, including two transatlantic voyages.