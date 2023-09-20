Explora Journeys Partners with Chef Emma Bengtsson

Explora Journeys announced a partnership with two Michelin star chef Emma Bengtsson to curate a culinary experience onboard the Explora I.

Bengtsson will showcase her culinary talents at Anthology, one of Explora I’s 11 restaurants, where guests can enjoy her menu from early October until the end of March 2024.

The first female Swedish chef and the second female chef based in the US to be awarded two Michelin stars will also join the nine-night sailing in October from Quebec to New York.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “Chef Bengtsson is an inspiration in the culinary world, and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome her on board Explora I. Anthology offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for our guests, and we have already received outstanding feedback from our guests on this exceptional venue. We look forward to working with Chef Bengtsson to continue providing our guests with an elevated dining experience that will showcase her distinctive culinary style through a variety of delicious dishes.”

Emma Bengtsson added: “I’m thrilled to partner with Explora Journeys to create a menu that reflects the values I share with the brand. I have always had a deep appreciation for local cuisines and sustainably sourced ingredients, so I look forward to bringing these aspects to Anthology and showcasing progressive techniques combined with traditional fare for an outstanding dining experience.”

Franck Garanger, head of culinary, Explora Journeys said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Chef Emma Bengtsson and her team at Aquavit to create this incredible menu for Explora I’s guests. Showcasing the creative blend of Scandinavian influences and the vibrant flavors of New York City, this truly follows our ethos of connecting cultures and continents through culinary discoveries.”

The Explora I will spend the winter and spring sailing North America and the Caribbean Sea before returning to the Mediterranean for the summer of 2024.