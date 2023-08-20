Explora Journeys Names Achille Staiano as Chief Commercial Officer

Explora Journeys has appointed Achille Staiano as chief commercial officer based at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Staiano joins Explora Journeys from sister company MSC Cruises, where he served as senior vice president.

He will report to Explora Journeys’ CEO Michael Ungerer.

Staiano first joined the MSC Group in 1994. He moved to MSC Cruises in 2004 where he helped shape the company’s global sales strategy.

“Achille’s in-depth knowledge of sales, global distribution channels and revenue management within the maritime industry are tremendous assets to have as we continue to establish our new brand in the luxury travel sector. He will play a pivotal role in the future growth of our business as more ships join our fleet and our capacity expands. This appointment demonstrates the development opportunities that are open to our people within the MSC Group and I am pleased to have Achille bring his extensive expertise to our senior leadership team,” said Ungerer.

Staiano added: “I have been a part of the MSC family since I was 19 years old and I am proud of the constant growth that I have experienced. My new role with Explora Journeys is an exciting challenge and I look forward to contributing to the continued global growth and success of the brand in the luxury travel sector.”