Explora I Debuts in New York City

New York City has welcomed the Explora I for the first time, marking Explora Journeys’ debut in the U.S.

As per the maritime tradition, a crest exchange took place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal between the ship’s master Captain Diego Michelozzi and Captain Zeita Merchant, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “We are very proud to bring our extraordinary new ship, Explora I, to New York City. New York City is one of the most important destinations in the Northeastern U.S. and it is an honor to showcase our highly anticipated new ship and luxury experience in the North American market. Our team has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence to create a product that we are thrilled for guests to see when they embark in New York City.”

“Throughout these journeys, our guests will experience the authentic and bespoke experiences offered by Explora Journeys. With best-in-class service, exquisite onboard offerings and immersive destination experiences, they will reach an ‘Ocean State of Mind’. A balanced blend of on- and off-the-beaten-path destinations will allow our guests on Explora I to indulge in authentic cultural experiences and a slower pace of travel, leaving them rejuvenated and inspired.”

Following its maiden call in New York, the Explora I set sail on its inaugural East Coast U.S. and Canada journey. Guests board the ship will visit Boston, Massachusetts in the U.S. and Saint John, Bay of Fundy and Quebec City in Canada.

The Explora I will then offer two additional seven-night voyages along the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada, before sailing to Miami, Florida to start its Caribbean season.