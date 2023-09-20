Ex-Special Forces Officer Partners with Cunard

Cunard enlisted a former Special Forces operator, Jay Morton, to create a program of destination experiences for its Mediterranean Adventure cruise.

According to a press release, the seven-night cruise set sail on the Queen Elizabeth from Barcelona, Spain on Monday, September 25 and will visit the French Riviera, UNESCO-listed leaning tower in Pisa, Italy, and Ibiza’s old town of Dalt Vila.

Jay Morton was deployed on multiple Tier 1 operations across a 10-year career in the SAS. He is also a two-time Everest summiter. Morton will serve as an inspirational speaker for the duration of the cruise and play an active role in researching, testing, and developing a variety of new shore-based activities, the company said.

On Friday, September 29, Morton will deliver a talk in the Royal Court Theatre titled Why We Adventure. Later in the sailing, Morton will hike to the summit of Mont Boron Hill in Villefranche, France and trek up the Monte Pisano mountain range near Pisa.

“It is a real pleasure to have teamed up with Cunard for this collaboration and to have the opportunity to provide guests with exciting new activities that are every bit as unique as the luxury service they experience onboard.” Morton said.

“Whether it’s trekking up a mountain or paddleboarding in the ocean, I’m excited to create a number of new destination experiences that provide the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation. It is also a privilege to share my story as an elite Special Forces operator and explain how the lessons I learnt in the military can be applied to everyday life,” added Morton.