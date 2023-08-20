Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Emerald Announces Deployment Through April 2026

Emerald Sakara

Emerald Cruises announced a new collection of cruises through April 2026 aboard the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, including a brand-new destination—the Indian Ocean and the Seychelles.

The upcoming season also includes new ports of call and itineraries in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Caribbean seas. Beginning on April 17, 2024, guests will enjoy a complimentary drinks package with unlimited access to cocktails, mocktails, premium wines, Prosecco and Champagne by the glass, bottled beer and soft drinks.

Scenic Group’s Managing Director for the US, Ken Muskat, said: “The highly anticipated debut of Emerald Sakara last month represented a thrilling milestone for Emerald Cruises, effectively doubling our oceanic capacity. Our guests can now indulge in our exceptional luxury yacht experience encompassing an even broader selection of secluded ports and off-the-beaten-path harbors worldwide.”

New itineraries include:

  •  An eight-day Tropical Charms of the Seychelles voyage, sailing roundtrip from Mahé aboard the Emerald Azzurra:
  • The eight-day Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba cruise, departing on December 4, 2024, aboard the Emerald Azzura;
  • An eight-day Croatian Coast and Best of the Adriatic sailing, departing on September 28, 2024, aboard the Emerald Sakara;
  • An eight-day Eastern Caribbean with St Barths cruise, departing on November 22, 2025, aboard the Emerald Sakara.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.