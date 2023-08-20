Emerald Announces Deployment Through April 2026

Emerald Cruises announced a new collection of cruises through April 2026 aboard the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, including a brand-new destination—the Indian Ocean and the Seychelles.

The upcoming season also includes new ports of call and itineraries in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Caribbean seas. Beginning on April 17, 2024, guests will enjoy a complimentary drinks package with unlimited access to cocktails, mocktails, premium wines, Prosecco and Champagne by the glass, bottled beer and soft drinks.

Scenic Group’s Managing Director for the US, Ken Muskat, said: “The highly anticipated debut of Emerald Sakara last month represented a thrilling milestone for Emerald Cruises, effectively doubling our oceanic capacity. Our guests can now indulge in our exceptional luxury yacht experience encompassing an even broader selection of secluded ports and off-the-beaten-path harbors worldwide.”

New itineraries include: