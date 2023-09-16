Disney Cruise Line: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

Debuting new itineraries and a new destination, Disney Cruise Line is planning an eventful 2023-24 winter program.

While the 2022-built Disney Wish continues to sail to the Bahamas for a second consecutive season, the Disney Wonder is set to mark the company’s first season in Australia and New Zealand.

With the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Dream and the Disney Magic, Disney Cruise Line is also maintaining all of its traditional deployments across North America, including cruises to the West Coast, the Caribbean and more.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Nassau and Castaway Cay – Disney’s private island destination in the country

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, the Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Jamaica, Mexico, Grand Cayman, Tortola, St. Thomas and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Dream

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas featuring visits to Cozumel, Nassau, Castaway Cay, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: November 20 to May 1

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Galveston and New Orleans (United States); and San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Different cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston (December, January, March and April) and New Orleans (January to March), as well as Southern Caribbean cruises sailing from San Juan (April)

Sailing Season: December 17 to April 27

West Coast

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: San Diego (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Mexican Riviera featuring Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Ensenada and others as ports of call

Sailing Season: October 19 to November 29

Australia and New Zealand

Disney Wonder

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne (Australia); and Auckland (New Zealand)

Length: Two to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to destinations in Australia and the South Pacific, such as Eden, Hobart and Noumea, as well as several short cruises to nowhere

Sailing Season: October 28 to February 12