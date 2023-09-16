Disney Cruise Line: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

Debuting new itineraries and a new destination, Disney Cruise Line is planning an eventful 2023-24 winter program.
While the 2022-built Disney Wish continues to sail to the Bahamas for a second consecutive season, the Disney Wonder is set to mark the company’s first season in Australia and New Zealand.
With the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Dream and the Disney Magic, Disney Cruise Line is also maintaining all of its traditional deployments across North America, including cruises to the West Coast, the Caribbean and more.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Disney Wish
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Nassau and Castaway Cay – Disney’s private island destination in the country
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Fantasy
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, the Western and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to Jamaica, Mexico, Grand Cayman, Tortola, St. Thomas and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Dream
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas featuring visits to Cozumel, Nassau, Castaway Cay, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: November 20 to May 1
Disney Magic
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Galveston and New Orleans (United States); and San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: Four to seven nights
Itineraries: Different cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston (December, January, March and April) and New Orleans (January to March), as well as Southern Caribbean cruises sailing from San Juan (April)
Sailing Season: December 17 to April 27
West Coast
Disney Magic
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: San Diego (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Mexican Riviera featuring Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Ensenada and others as ports of call
Sailing Season: October 19 to November 29
Australia and New Zealand
Disney Wonder
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne (Australia); and Auckland (New Zealand)
Length: Two to five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to destinations in Australia and the South Pacific, such as Eden, Hobart and Noumea, as well as several short cruises to nowhere
Sailing Season: October 28 to February 12