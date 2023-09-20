Cunard Announces Three-Year Partnership with BFI for Queen Anne

Cunard is teaming up with the BFI to create a curated program for the Queen Anne, which launches next year, according to a press release.

Under the three-year partnership with the UK’s organization for TV and film, guests onboard Queen Anne will enjoy a selection of short films and blockbusters shown exclusively on the outdoor screen in The Pavilion, located on the top deck.

The BFI will be showing 10 films every month on the cinematic LED screen in this outdoor space. The specially selected films will also be shown in guests’ staterooms.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the British Film Institute, with our shared dedication to providing immersive experiences aligning perfectly. We’re hugely proud of our long-standing affiliation with the silver screen, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names having sailed in style with Cunard – from Charlie Chaplin to Meryl Streep. As the first cruise line to host an onboard film premiere with the launch of The Greatest Showman on Queen Mary 2 in 2017, we are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling. We have dedicated spaces for film enthusiasts across the fleet, and our new ship Queen Anne will boast even more big-screen experiences for guests. Together with the BFI, we’ll strive to create unparalleled and unforgettable moments for film lovers.”

Francesca Vinti, BFI executive director of fundraising and enterprise, added: “We are thrilled to be working alongside Cunard on this partnership and are incredibly thankful for their support of the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival. We are excited to be able to reach audiences in new inventive ways with amazing films and look forward to collaborating with Cunard over the next three years.”