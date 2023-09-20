Cunard Announces New 2025 Programs

Cunard has announced the release of 180 new voyages for 2025.

Sailings will be available for booking from 1 pm BST on October 4 exclusively for Cunard World Club Members. Bookings will be available to all from 1 pm October 5.

The new program features sailings between April 2025 and January 2026, including itineraries spanning 91 destinations, across 24 countries globally, the compony said in a statement.

The Queen Anne will be sailing the Western Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe. It will also be making a total of 19 maiden calls, including Bilbao, Ibiza, Skjolden, Messina and Santorini. The Queen Mary 2 will continue its Transatlantic Crossings while the Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean.

The Queen Anne will be sailing out of Southampton, offering itineraries ranging from two to 19 nights. Guests aboard the Queen Anne can explore Europe starting from a 12-night voyage exploring the Norwegian Fjords in June to a 16-night Mediterranean sailing around France, Spain, and Italy in July.

The Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean from May to October, offering a range of seven-, 14- and 21-night voyages out of Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste. A highlight of Queen Victoria’s 2025 program is the two-week Istanbul and Greek Islands sailing in May, departing from Civitavecchia.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our new 2025 program and with 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone. Whether it’s an iconic Transatlantic crossing, a Scandinavian adventure, or Christmas in the Caribbean, our fleet of Queens provides the perfect opportunity to explore the world in style.

“We always strive to provide our valued travel agent partners with great offers for their customers, and this program is no different. Not only do our itineraries sail to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, our ships offer unique and enriching experiences for guests, so whether you’re a new-to-cruiser or a loyal Cunarder, you’ll be free to unwind and escape in a uniquely luxurious setting.”