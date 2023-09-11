CTO’s New Secretary General Shares Vision for Regional Tourism

Dona Regis-Prosper, the new secretary-general and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) shared some of her initial plans for regional tourism development during a live press briefing in the Cayman Islands held on September 7, 2023.

As secretary-general, Regis-Prosper will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to the CTO staff, collaborating with member countries and territories and working closely with partners and stakeholders to advance the organization’s mission.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Secretary-General of the CTO. The Caribbean is a dynamic region with immense tourism potential. With the support of my Chairmanship and the CTO team, I am confident that we will implement the best strategy for leveraging our Caribbean brand for the benefit and greater good of the people of the Caribbean region.”

She added that she is committed to collaborating closely with all members to grow the region’s tourism industry.

“My first order of business has been and will continue to be listening in the coming months. I intend to learn and be informed as much as possible about the challenges faced by each member and to develop workable solutions that will be beneficial nationally and regionally,” she said.

Regis-Prosper was joined by Kenneth Bryan, chairman of the CTO’s Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism and Rosa Harris, chairman of the CTO’s Board of Directors and director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands.

“Her qualified understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face positions her as an ideal leader to guide the organization into a prosperous future,” said Bryan.

Photo: (l-r) Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Tourism Organization; Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism & Ports, Cayman Islands and Chairman, Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, Caribbean Tourism Organization; and Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands and Chairman, Board of Directors, Caribbean Tourism Organization at yesterday’s press conference in the Cayman Islands