Cruise Saudi Teams Up with SMC and Partner Ship Design

Cruise Saudi and SMC Design

Cruise Saudi announced that it will collaborate with SMC and Partner Ship Design (PSD) in cruise ship design for AROYA Cruises.

SMC, which designed AROYA Cruises’ first ship, has been chosen as the lead designer for the refurbishment project for the former World Dream.

The brand will provide interior and architectural design, branding and art consultancy to Cruise Saudi. 

Partner Ship Design will serve as a partner designer and will handle the design details, documentation and follow-ups as well as engineering support.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “We are delighted to be working with some of the best visionary innovators in cruise ship design for our premium cruise offering, AROYA Cruises. Working with sector-leading experts such as SMC and PSD will play a crucial role in ensuring that AROYA Cruises offers a comfortable, luxurious and inspiring environment from which passengers can enjoy the highest standard of service and facilities.”

 

