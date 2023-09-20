Costa Cruises Named Official Cruise Line of the Ryder Cup 2023

Costa Cruises announced that it was named the Official Cruise Line of the 2023 Ryder Cup 2023 competition which kicks off on September 28.

Costa Cruises will be attending the event with its own dedicated space inside the Ryder Cup Village, where it’s proposing a real putting challenge, during which visitors will be able to challenge themselves.

Guests onboard the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda will also get to experience the excitement of the Ryder Cup and attend the final days of the competition, which ends on October 1.

During the Ryder Cup, the cruise line is also offering its Cruise and Golf package, allowing guests to join a cruise aboard the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda during the two ships’ calls, to play at some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the Mediterranean and the United Arab Emirates.

Guests can choose up to four of the 24 best itineraries in Italy, France and Spain, such as the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the Circolo del Golf Roma Acquasanta, the Golf Club Garlenda in Savona, the Golf Club Genova Sant’Anna, the Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona, the Son Gual Golf in Palma de Mallorca and the Golf Bastide de la Salette in Marseille.

With the Costa Toscana,guests sailing during the upcoming winter will be able to discover up to four of the 15 most famous golf clubs in the Arab Emirates, Oman and Doha, such as the Emirates Golf Club or ‘The Els Club’ in Dubai, the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Yas Links Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, the Almouj Golf Club and the Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, and the Doha Golf Club.

Additionally, there is a special offer for golfers to enjoy a range of restaurants available on the Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, such as the Archipelago restaurant and try some of the treatments and services in the “Solemio” spa and beauty salon onboard.