Costa Cruises 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

In addition to extensive programs in South America, Europe and the Caribbean this coming winter, Costa Cruises is also scheduled to offer itineraries in Asia, the Middle East, the Canaries and more.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
South America
Costa Diadema
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador (Brazil)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Domestic cruising in Brazil visiting Itajaí, Santos, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhéus and Salvador
Sailing Season: December 15 to April 7
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); Montevideo (Uruguay); and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: Three to nine nights
Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Balneário Camboriú, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Montevideo and more
Sailing Season: December 8 to April 4
Costa Favolosa
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Santos and Itajaí (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Brazilian destinations, in addition to regular week-long cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay sailing to Ilhabela, Búzios, Porto Belo, Montevideo, Buenos Aires and others
Sailing Season: November 27 to May 3
Caribbean
Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Santo Doming and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Jamaica, Grand Turk, Tortola, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Barbados, Dominica and more
Sailing Season: December 22 to March 15
Costa Fortuna
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Fort-de-France (Martinique); and Point-A-Pitre (Guadeloupe)
Length: Six to 14 nights
Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Maarten, Antigua, Trinidad, St. Lucia and others
Sailing Season: December 7 to March 15
Middle East and Asia
Costa Toscana
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha
Sailing Season: December 16 to March 9
Costa Serena
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Mumbai (India); Port Klang (Malaysia); and more
Length: Two to ten nights
Itineraries: Cruises to different parts of Asia, including India – where the ship is scheduled to sail between November and January
Sailing Season: Year-round
Mediterranean and the Canaries
Costa Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Built: 2020
Homeports: Savona (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona (Spain); and more
Length: Ten to 14 nights
Itineraries: Ten- to 14-night cruises combining destinations in the Western Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Madeira with visits to Valencia, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Funchal and more
Sailing Season: September 29 to January 21
Costa Smeralda
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting ports in Spain, Italy and France such as Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille
Sailing Season: Year-Round
World Cruise
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Trieste to Venice (Italy)
Length: 126 nights
Itineraries: Global voyage visiting the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and more
Sailing Season: January 6 to May 11