Costa Cruises 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

In addition to extensive programs in South America, Europe and the Caribbean this coming winter, Costa Cruises is also scheduled to offer itineraries in Asia, the Middle East, the Canaries and more.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

South America

Costa Diadema

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador (Brazil)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Domestic cruising in Brazil visiting Itajaí, Santos, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhéus and Salvador

Sailing Season: December 15 to April 7

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); Montevideo (Uruguay); and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: Three to nine nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Balneário Camboriú, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Montevideo and more

Sailing Season: December 8 to April 4

Costa Favolosa

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Santos and Itajaí (Brazil); Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Brazilian destinations, in addition to regular week-long cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay sailing to Ilhabela, Búzios, Porto Belo, Montevideo, Buenos Aires and others

Sailing Season: November 27 to May 3

Caribbean

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Santo Doming and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Jamaica, Grand Turk, Tortola, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Barbados, Dominica and more

Sailing Season: December 22 to March 15

Costa Fortuna

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Fort-de-France (Martinique); and Point-A-Pitre (Guadeloupe)

Length: Six to 14 nights

Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Maarten, Antigua, Trinidad, St. Lucia and others

Sailing Season: December 7 to March 15

Middle East and Asia

Costa Toscana

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha

Sailing Season: December 16 to March 9

Costa Serena

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Mumbai (India); Port Klang (Malaysia); and more

Length: Two to ten nights

Itineraries: Cruises to different parts of Asia, including India – where the ship is scheduled to sail between November and January

Sailing Season: Year-round

Mediterranean and the Canaries

Costa Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Built: 2020

Homeports: Savona (Italy); Marseille (France); Barcelona (Spain); and more

Length: Ten to 14 nights

Itineraries: Ten- to 14-night cruises combining destinations in the Western Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Madeira with visits to Valencia, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Funchal and more

Sailing Season: September 29 to January 21

Costa Smeralda

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Marseille (France); and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting ports in Spain, Italy and France such as Palermo, Civitavecchia, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

Sailing Season: Year-Round

World Cruise

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Trieste to Venice (Italy)

Length: 126 nights

Itineraries: Global voyage visiting the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and more

Sailing Season: January 6 to May 11