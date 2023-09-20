CKI Transitions to Compostable Packaging for Bedding Accessories

CKI Solutions, a supplier of bedding accessories for the cruise and hospitality industries, has announced its transition from plastic to compostable packaging for all its products that use plastic or poly bags.

According to a press release, CKI turned to Better Packaging Co. for a new packaging material which should be non-toxic, compostable, able to break down easily, and made in a zero-waste facility.

“We explored many types of packaging. While our packages will no longer have that attractive, shelf-ready look, CKI’s desire to be a good steward of the planet makes our packaging a great place to begin.” said Sam Montross, CEO of CKI Solutions.

“Better Packaging Co.’s compostable packaging solutions will enable CKI Solutions and its customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels (required to make virgin plastic packaging) and minimize packaging waste. These bags are partly made from plants, a renewable resource, and certified to safely biodegrade into non-toxic (worm-friendly) elements under composting conditions,” said Cayetana Anchorena, Sales Account Manager for Better Packaging Co.

According to a statement, Better Packaging’s compost range meets several tests for compostability, including the Australasian Standard, as well as a number of standards designed to enforce the traceability of plastic pollution and tracking and verification of recycled materials, including the Ocean Bound Plastic (OBP) Certification and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

CKI estimates that by the end of 2023, it will have taken over 203,000 retail product packages out of circulation. CKI also said in a statement that it has been previously contributing to sustainability by focusing on its product’s longevity to keep mattresses and pillows out of landfills, and that CKI products have eliminated workers’ comp claims and lost work days due to bed making injuries at many major hotels.