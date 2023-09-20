Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Chinese Cruise Ports Get Full Green Light

Mediterranea

The Chinese Ministry of Transport has announced that international cruise service in and out of domestic cruise ports can be fully resumed.

This follows the resumption of traffic out of Shanghai and Shenzhen; part of a pilot program that started in March.

Weihang Zheng, executive vice president and secretary general of the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), said that some 16 cities in china could see cruise traffic soon.

“After several months of pilot operation, cruise companies are fully able to prepare routes at Northeast Asia.” Zheng said: “At present, a number of international cruise companies have announced to enter Asian market next year, and after the release of this policy in China, more international cruise companies are welcomed to plan routes in China.”

Among Chinese ships sailing are the former Viking Sun and the Blue Dream.

Adora is slated to start service later this month, sailing the former Costa Mediterranea out of Tianjin.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.