Chinese Cruise Ports Get Full Green Light

The Chinese Ministry of Transport has announced that international cruise service in and out of domestic cruise ports can be fully resumed.

This follows the resumption of traffic out of Shanghai and Shenzhen; part of a pilot program that started in March.

Weihang Zheng, executive vice president and secretary general of the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), said that some 16 cities in china could see cruise traffic soon.

“After several months of pilot operation, cruise companies are fully able to prepare routes at Northeast Asia.” Zheng said: “At present, a number of international cruise companies have announced to enter Asian market next year, and after the release of this policy in China, more international cruise companies are welcomed to plan routes in China.”

Among Chinese ships sailing are the former Viking Sun and the Blue Dream.

Adora is slated to start service later this month, sailing the former Costa Mediterranea out of Tianjin.