China Merchants Viking JV Announces New Itineraries

China Merchants Viking Cruises has announced a new set of itineraries sailing from Mainland China this winter, visiting Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The company, which operates the former 930-guest Viking Sun, is launching a new eight-day South China Sea tour, roundtrip from Shenzhen with calls in Ha Long Bay, Danang and Hong Kong.

According to the company, no visa is required for Chinese guests and the first cruise sails on Dec. 3.

“While the popularity of outbound travel continues to rise, we hope to bring the cultural experience of cruise ships to new destinations and present it to guests, promoting the diversified recovery of outbound travel,” said Wu Wei, chairman of China Merchants Viking Cruises.

“At the same time, we will actively leverage the location advantage of Shenzhen’s cruise homeport, collaborate with tourism resources in the Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area, and promote regional tourism cultural exchanges and cooperation.”

Chen Weiyun, senior vice president of product development and marketing, said that the itinerary should help promote a new side of Vietnam, and open up winter travel options for Chinese cruise guests.

“Compared to other cruise products in the past, our eight-day itinerary provides ample time ashore,” she said.”We also work with overseas partners to provide rich onshore tourism and cultural experiences, and combine onboard entertainment such as’ cultural Q&A ‘and humanities lectures to create a truly’ destination oriented for guests.”