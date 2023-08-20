Celestyal Extends Suite Promotion Upgrade on New Ship

This weekend saw the new Celestyal Journey set sail on her maiden voyage around the Aegean and the company has now extended its special suite promotion upgrade.

The promotion covers all Journey bookings made by October 31, for travel for the rest of the year. This includes the seven-night, ‘Three Continents’ itinerary which starts on the new ship from October 21, and the special 11-, 18- and 19-night festive sailings departing in December (on December 16 for the 11- and 19-night sailing, and December 9 for the 18-night sailing, respectively).

Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Haslett said, “On September 2, I was delighted to join our crew and customers onboard the inaugural sailing of our newest ship, Celestyal Journey. She signals a new and exciting chapter in our offering as we continue to invest into our fleet, aligning the company’s vision to offer a new premium stay-in-style and experience-rich cruise offering to the Greek islands and Eastern Mediterranean. Initial reactions have been fantastic, and we are committed to continue to delight our guests with our renowned hospitality, local expertise, and quality facilities”.