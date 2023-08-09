Carnival Names 8 Travel Advisors as Semi-Finalists in ‘Your Winning Plan’ Challenge

Carnival Cruise Line named eight travel advisors as semi-finalists now competing for the top prize in the “Your Winning Plan” business challenge.

One semi-finalist was chosen from each of the six in-person events while two were chosen from the virtual event. The business plans submitted were judged by a panel from Carnival, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Each semi-finalist earned a $ 2,500 prize and the chance to take home the additional grand prize of $5,000 to use toward executing the winning plan.

The semi-finalists selected are:

Gwendolyn Johnson, CTC of GMN Vacations, LLC in Charlotte, N.C.

Margaret Gomes of Gomes Travel Planners/Dream Vacations in Los Banos, Calif.

Paula McDonald of Family 1st Travelers, LLC in Livonia, Mich.

Kimberly Stanley of Adventure by Kim in Tupelo, Miss.

Leigh Lee of Our Next Adventure Travels in Johnstown, Colo.

Charvon Parker of Gateway Travel in Garner, N.C.

Juan Velazquez of Cruise Planners in Fort Mill, S.C.

Maureen Adams of Inteletravel in Charleston, S.C.

One of the semi-finalists will be named the grand prize winner when Daymond John, star of ABC’s Shark Tank, helps to conclude the series at a grand finale event in Houston on September 27.

“We are looking forward to recognizing each of these eight semi-finalists at our exciting grand finale event at the end of September. I’m impressed by the creativity and passion we’ve seen from the advisors who shared their business plans with us and I’m delighted by our continued partnership and thrilled to play a part in their future growth,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.