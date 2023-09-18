Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New Vegan Dining Room Menu

Carnival Cruise Line is debuting new vegan menus that have just been added onboard the Carnival Freedom, sailing out of Port Canaveral and the Carnival Horizon, sailing from PortMiami.

The new vegan menus will become available fleetwide through the end of the year. The menus will offer a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts made entirely of vegan ingredients.

“Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land, and so the new dishes we’re introducing are a direct response to that shift,” said Richard Morse, senior vice president of food and beverage at Carnival Cruise Line. “Our skilled chefs work to accommodate all dietary needs and preferences but building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley.”

Among the new options are:

Appetizers

Hawaiian Salmon Poke featuring plant-based salmon, edamame, mango and cucumber.

Stuffed Mushrooms stuffed with plant-based cheeses and spinach.

Spaghetti Carbonara with vegan bacon, onion and garlic.

Entrees

Grilled Tofu Steak covered in honey barbecue sauce, with a Hasselback potato and mixed vegetables.

Baked Vegetable Au Gratin sprinkled with melted plant-based cheeses.

Eggplant Cutlet a la Parmigiana covered in vegan mozzarella, topped with pesto and basil leaves.

Desserts

Key Lime Velvet Cake with raspberry and strawberry.

Dutch Double Chocolate Pave with buttercream frosting.

Cappuccino Pot de Créme.

The new vegan-specific menus will be introduced throughout the fall. The Carnival Dream will be the next ship to offer the menus and by the end of this month, guests will be able totaste the delicacies from the menus onboard the Carnival Valor, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama and the Mardi Gras.

By the end of October, the vegan menus will be available on the Carnival Celebration, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Glory, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Sunshine and the Carnival Elation. The Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Spirit will debut the menus by the end of November followed by the Carnival Legend, Carnival Venezia and the new Carnival Jubilee before the end of December.