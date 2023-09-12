Carnival Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Bahamas Independence

Carnival Cruise Line and the Government of The Bahamas celebrated the country’s 50th anniversary of independence with a Junkanoo celebration onboard the Mardi Gras which was docked in Nassau.

The celebration of the cultural festival Junkanoo included an overview of the history of the festival and live performances from a local Bahamian Junkanoo troupe and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band.

The event was attended by approximately 150 government, community and business leaders from The Bahamas.

“Carnival has partnered with The Bahamas since we first started sailing more than half of a century ago, and we are honored to celebrate the country’s 50 years of independence, resilience, strength and progress,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we commemorate the anniversary, we look forward to our future together, bringing millions more visitors to experience all the beauty and culture the country offers.”

Among those present was Parliamentary Secretary of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation John H. W. Pinder II; Chair of The Bahamas Independence Secretariat Leslia Miller-Brice; and Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Latia Duncombe.

“We are a paradise nation that is known for our pristine natural resources, culture, diversity and world-class hospitality,” said Pinder. “Partners like Carnival have helped showcase all we have to offer the world and contributed to our country’s flourishing economy over the last five decades. I thank them for their longstanding commitment now and in the future.”