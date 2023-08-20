Azamara Offers Guests Complimentary Upgrades and Credits

Guests traveling with Azamara can receive a new offer that gives them complimentary stateroom upgrades, $1,000 onboard credit and 20% off suites for trips booked between September 7 and December 5, 2023.

According to a press release from the cruise line, those departing on an Azamara cruise between January 3 and November 9 2024 will also receive upgrades, an onboard credit, and suite savings.

One eligible sailing includes the 12 night South African Intensive Voyage. The Azamara Pursuit will depart Cape Town on January 3, 2024. It includes an overnight stay in Richards Bay to see exotic wildlife. Travelers will also stay overnight in Cape Town.

Other eligible sailings include trips to Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.