Azamara Offers Deal of the Year for Group Travelers

Azamara unveiled an exclusive group offer for Azamara Groups to get a reduction of 1:12 tour conductor credits and no deposit for 90 days.
For a limited time only, Azamara is also launching its best affinity group deal of the year on select voyages between August 24 and November 3, 2023. Travel advisors can earn double Group Amenities Plus (GAP) points to customize experiences during a group sailing. These may include premium cocktail parties, private wine tastings, complimentary Wi-Fi, specialty dining and more.
“As group travel is an important part of business to our travel partners, we are finding ways to make it easy to grow all groups with Azamara,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer at Azamara. “Our goal is to provide our partners with the best support, which we’ve done by adding resources to our Group Concierge team, introducing easy-to-work-with policies, and launching this compelling offer.”
Highlighted voyages include:
- The 11-night Egypt and Israel Intensive Voyage aboard the Azamara Journey, departing from Athens, Greece on September 21, 2024. Overnight stays include Alexandria, Egypt; Jerusalem, Israel; and Haifa, Israel.
- The 12-night Iceland Intensive Voyage aboard the Azamara Onward departing from Copenhagen on July 30, 2024, and exploring Isafjordur, Skagafjordur and Akureyri among other destinations.
- The 12-night British Isles Voyage aboard the Azamara Quest departing on July 14, 2024. The voyage includes four overnight stays in Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Belfast, United Kingdom; and Ireland, Dublin.