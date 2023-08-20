Azamara Offers Deal of the Year for Group Travelers

Azamara unveiled an exclusive group offer for Azamara Groups to get a reduction of 1:12 tour conductor credits and no deposit for 90 days.

For a limited time only, Azamara is also launching its best affinity group deal of the year on select voyages between August 24 and November 3, 2023. Travel advisors can earn double Group Amenities Plus (GAP) points to customize experiences during a group sailing. These may include premium cocktail parties, private wine tastings, complimentary Wi-Fi, specialty dining and more.

“As group travel is an important part of business to our travel partners, we are finding ways to make it easy to grow all groups with Azamara,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer at Azamara. “Our goal is to provide our partners with the best support, which we’ve done by adding resources to our Group Concierge team, introducing easy-to-work-with policies, and launching this compelling offer.”

Highlighted voyages include: