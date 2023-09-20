Azamara Announces Four New Festival Cruises in 2023-24

In a press release, Azamara announced four new holiday celebration cruises to Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Vietnam, and other destinations planned for 2023-24.

The cruises will take place on three of four Azamara’s ships, the Journey, the Pursuit, and the Quest. The cruises will include extended destination days, offering 10 or more hours in port and overnight stays, while the smaller size of the vessels allows them to dock in smaller destinations, the company said.

“We are thrilled to offer these new sailings, giving our guests the opportunity to experience some truly special celebrations around the world. With these new itineraries, we invite our guests to spend even more time in port with us as they enjoy local festivities in wonderful countries such as Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Vietnam, and beyond,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning ia Azamara.

The Journey will sail from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on December 5, 2023, with two overnight stays in the city for the celebration of the Lunar New Year festival, Tet Nguyen Dan. The guests will also have one overnight stay in Singapore to attend Christmas on Great Street.

The Pursuit will sail from Lisbon, Portugal to Portimão, Portugal on March 16, 2024 for the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, with a total of four extended destination days and an overnight stay in Lisbon.

The Quest will first sail from Lisbon to Seville, Spain and Palma, Majorca on April 1, 2024, giving the guests access to local historic sites like the Seville Cathedral and Bellver Castle in Palma. On April 8, the Quest will sail from Barcelona, Spain to Lisbon with a stop in Seville for the first day of Feria de Abril celebration, also known as the Seville Fair.