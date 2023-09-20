Azamara Announces 2026 World Cruise From Miami to Barcelona

Azamara has unveiled its 2026 world cruise, a voyage that will sail from Miami, Florida, on January 6, 2026, according to a statement from the company.

The sailing will end in Barcelona, Spain, and includes visits to 36 countries over 155 nights, and the Seven Wonders of the World,Chichen Itza, Mexico; Christ the Redeemer, Brazil; Taj Mahal, India; Machu Picchu, Peru; the Colosseum, Rome, Italy; the Great Wall of China; and Petra, Jordan.

“We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests the unique opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all Seven Wonders of the World, while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary.”

Guests can enjoy 55 late nights and overnights, 60 Extended Destination Days, three exclusive World Cruise events and ten AzAmazing events.