Aurora Expeditions Announces ‘Choose Your Adventure’ Sale

Aurora Expeditions is launching two offers as part of its “Choose Your Adventure” sale for the upcoming seasons in Antarctica, the Arctic and beyond.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy a range of benefits, including a $2,000 per person air credit for all Antarctica 2023-24 voyages and all Arctic and Global 2024 sailings. Solo adventurers will also get a no-solo supplement offer for select Antarctica 2023-24 and Arctic and Global 2024 voyages, in addition to savings of up to 20 percent.

“We are thrilled to be offering some extraordinary savings for our upcoming voyages,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer at Aurora Expeditions. “There are so many incredible, life-changing adventures for travelers to choose from, whether it be camping in Antarctica, rock climbing in Greenland, kayaking in Norway, or snorkeling in Costa Rica. We can’t wait to welcome our passengers on board to experience the Aurora difference with our small ships, expert teams, and commitment to responsible and respectful travel.”

The offers are valid on a variety of voyages aboard the Greg Mortimer and the new Sylvia Earle, which launched in late 2022. The offers expire on October 31, 2023.