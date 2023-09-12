Atlas Announces Preet Chandi as Godmother of World Voyager

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet “Preet” Kaur Chandi MBE will serve as the godmother for the World Voyager, set to launch this fall in Antarctica.

Chandi gained fame in 2022 when she completed a solo expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole. In January 2023, she recorded the longest-ever solo and unsupported one-way polar ski expedition. She was also appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honors.

The christening ceremony for the World Voyager is set to take place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Ushuaia, Argentina. Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez will preside over the onboard ceremony, followed by the World Voyager’s maiden sailing, a nine-day Antarctic Discovery expedition.

We are honored to have Preet Chandi as the godmother of World Voyager. Her incredible accomplishments in polar exploration align perfectly with our commitment to immersive and adventurous travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming select travel partners and members of the media to join us in celebrating this historic event,” said Rodriguez.

Joining the World Traveller and World Navigator, the World Voyages will also offer nine-to14-day expeditions to Antarctica, sailing roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina.