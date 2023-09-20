American Cruise Lines Introduces Two New U.S. National Parks Cruises

American Cruise Lines announced two new U.S. National Parks voyages for 2024 exploring Alaska.

The company is offering 18-day and 15-day itineraries from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Juneau, Alaska, featuring explorations in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and cruising in Glacier Bay, the Inside Passage and Frederick Sound. Ports of call include stops in, Anchorage, Skagway, Sitka, Petersburg, Wrangell and Tracy Arm Alaska.

The new 18-day Grand Alaska National Parks voyage includes seven days of exploration through Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and 11 days of cruising Alaska. Departures: June 17, July 7 and 31, 2024; and June 26, July 6 and 30, 2025.

The 15-day Alaska National Parks adventure includes seven days of exploring Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and eight days of cruising. Departures: August 27 and September 3, 2024; and July 23 and August 26, 2025.

Travelers onboard these voyages will get to set foot in some of the most remote landscapes in the world and explore the Denali National Park and Preserve and the Kenai Fjord National Park.

Sailing aboard the American Constellation, guests will have a chance to enjoy Alaska’s scenery, including up-close views of Glacier Bay, the vertical cliffs of Tracy Arm Fjord and local wildlife. Both itineraries include complimentary guided shore excursions at every port, as well as shoreside experiences such as a Chilcat Bald Eagle Raft Excursion in Haines or a Botanical Rainforest Walk in Wrangell.