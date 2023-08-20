Ambassador’s Ambition Sails from Bristol for the First Time

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition has arrived in Bristol ahead of its inaugural British Isles Discovery voyage departing from Bristol Port’s Royal Portbury Dock.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador, said: “Ambassador has, in the short time it has been in operation, firmly established a unique premium value offering and is now renowned within the cruise sector for offering the warmest welcome at sea. We have long been looking forward to celebrating the official launch of sailings from Bristol onboard our second lady of the sea, Ambition.

“Adding another ship to our fleet is evidence of the strength of both Ambassador and the wider cruise industry. Demand for sailings from the West has been very strong, indicating that holidaymakers see a holiday as a necessity, not a luxury, and are eager to get away. Given the current economic climate, our premium value, no-fly offering is proving very popular with new-to-cruise customers and seasoned cruisers alike, courtesy of our inflation-defying prices.

“We’re seeing significant demand for Bristol sailings on our small to mid-size ships with holidaymakers from the West eager to get away this year. Our no-fly holiday options have proved a real hit, with guests telling us that they love driving to a port, parking their car and boarding our ships with a minimum of hassle – and that’s without mentioning how they can avoid airport queues, flight cancellations, baggage limits or exchange rate fluctuations when sailing from the UK, where the currency onboard the Ambassador fleet is in pound sterling.

“Ambition setting off on her maiden voyage from Bristol marks a significant step in Ambassador’s regional departure program. With nine out of ten guests recommending a sailing with us, we’re looking forward to offering guests from the region the warmest welcome at sea in the months and years to come,” concluded Verhounig.

James Stangroom, director at The Bristol Port Company, said: “We are excited to welcome Britain’s newest cruise line to Bristol Port, giving local residents of the West a quality range of no-fly cruises from the Port.”