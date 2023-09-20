Albatros Expeditions Closes 2023 Arctic Season

Albatros Expeditions concluded its 2023 Arctic season onboard its newest ship, the Ocean Albatros, which joined the fleet in June this year.

During the season, the Ocean Albatros visited a range of destinations, including Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Iceland, Northwest, South and Northeast Greenland.

The expedition team crossed the 80-degree north latitude five times within Svalbard’s pack ice, allowing guests to access to some of the Arctic’s most remote areas.

In Northwest Greenland, the ship reached 79 degrees north, providing a rare opportunity to witness the wilderness of the Davis Strait, between Greenland and Canada.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the 2023 Arctic season onboard the Ocean Albatros,” said Hans Lagerweij, CEO at Albatros Expeditions.

“The ship exceeded both our and our guests’ expectations, and we can’t wait to see her continue to host adventurous travelers as she sails Antarctic waters for the rest of the year.”