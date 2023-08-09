AIDA Cruises and Hamburg Sign Long-Term Deal

AIDACruises signed a long-term agreement with the Hamburg Port Authority on September 1, 2023, thus confirming its commitment to the Hanseatic city for another five years.

With 124 calls in 2023, AIDA is the Port of Hamburg’s largest cruise customer and an important economic factor for the region.

The cruise company has also sponsored significant maritime events, such as the Hamburg Harbour Birthday and the Hamburg Cruise Days.

Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said: “We were the first cruise line to start using shore power in Europe. Since 2017 until today, AIDAsol has been regularly purchasing shore power year after year during her calls at Altona. As a long-standing partner of the Port of Hamburg, we are happy to support the Hamburg Port Authority with our experience and expertise in both the shore- and ship-side integration tests and for the opening of the new facility at the Steinwerder cruise terminal.”

Jens Meier, CEO HPA, added: “AIDA Cruises has made a significant contribution to the fact that we will probably reach the magic number of one million passengers this year. We don’t want to rest on our laurels, but rather continue to work on it together – also with regard to our joint commitment in the area of sustainability.”

Senator for Economic Affairs Dr. Melanie Leonhard said: “When a cruise ship enters or leaves the Port of Hamburg, it is an impressive and often unforgettable moment. This is true not only for the passengers onboard but also for the many spectators watching from the shore. The cruise industry makes an important contribution to adding value and employment in and around our port. Hamburg is one of the most popular cruise destinations in Europe and a pioneer in sustainability issues such as the expansion of shore power. Together with AIDA Cruises, we want to further develop our partnership and thus also Hamburg as a cruise location in a sustainable manner.”