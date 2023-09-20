After Record 2022, No Cruise Ships Have Been Scrapped in 2023

After reaching record levels in 2022, the number of cruise ships being sold for scrapping has come to a halt.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, not a single cruise ship has been sold to the breaking yards in 2023.

With data dating back to 1977, the special report includes a list of key vessels withdrawn from the global market every year.

In 2022 a total of 18 cruise ships were dismantled. Following a trend that started in the early days of the pandemic, the year set a record for the recycling yards.

The number of cruise ships being sold to the breakers saw a significant uptick during the health emergency that started in 2020.

While just a single ship had been scrapped in 2019, a total of 38 were demolished over the next three years.

According to the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, the ships dismantled during the period were also newer.

The average age of the ships that were scrapped between 2020 and 2022 was 37, compared to 43 between 2017 and 2019.

Carnival Cruise Line was one of the companies that sent more ships to the scrapyards during the pandemic, with a total of six ships dismantled between 2020 and 2022.

After ceasing operations in the period, Pullmantur Cruceros, Cruise & Maritime Voyages and Star Cruises also sent a total of eight ships for recycling.

Other companies that sold vessels to the ship breaking yards include Seajets, New Century Cruise Lines, Marella Cruises, Peace Boat Organization and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

Updated in September, the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News also includes all the latest vessel transactions, all based on fully independent research.