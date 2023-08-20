Adonis Acquires Shipadmin

Adonis has announced the successful acquisition of 100 percent of shares in Shipadmin AS.

With Shipadmin, which specializes in ship management software, including reporting, environmental compliance and document management, Adonis will now be able to offer comprehensive maritime solutions to existing and new clients.

Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Adonis HR, Per Ove Kviteberg, said: “Having closely monitored Shipadmin’s progress for several years, we’ve witnessed their recognition in the market for pioneering solutions crafted through close collaboration with onboard end-users. Their technological proficiency will not only enhance our existing product portfolio but also heighten our competitive edge and drive innovation.

This strategic move aligns seamlessly with Adonis’ long-term objectives and vision, positioning us strongly for sustained growth within the maritime industry.”

Founder and Chairman of the Board, Shipadmin, Stig Magne Larsen said: “Shipadmin was founded to create user-friendly software solutions tailored to the needs of seafarers for managing administrative tasks. As a sailing captain and an active user of Shipadmin’s Vessel Manager, I’m pleased to witness its growing usefulness.

“Now, it’s time to take a significant step forward by teaming up with a company specializing in comprehensive HR solutions for the maritime sector. I’m confident that the partnership with Adonis, a company that shares our fundamental values and principles,.is the ideal match for Shipadmin and our valued customers.”