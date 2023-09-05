5 Interesting Disney Cruise Line Itineraries for the Rest of 2023

With more ships entering service, Disney Cruise Line is expanding its deployment. In 2023, for instance, the company is heading to Australia for the first time.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the company’s most interesting cruises set to depart through the end of the year.

Hawaii

Ship: Disney Wonder

Date: October 3, 2023

Length: 10 nights

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Kahului (Hawaii)

The Disney Wonder is set to offer a unique cruise to Hawaii in 2023. Part of the ship’s repositioning voyage to Australia, the one-way itinerary sails from Vancouver, in Canada, on October 3.

With Honolulu as its final destination, the cruise also features several days at sea, in addition to visits to three other destinations in Hawaii: Nawiliwili, Kahului and Hilo.

Panama Canal

Ship: Disney Magic

Date: October 5, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Miami to San Diego (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta (Mexico); George Town (Cayman Islands); Cartagena (Colombia); Panama Canal (Panama)

One of the longest cruises being offered by Disney Cruise Line in 2023, this 14-night journey sails from Florida to California and includes a full transit of the Panama Canal.

After departing from Miami, the itinerary features visits to Mexico’s Cozumel, Cayman’s George Town, and Colombia’s Cartagena before transiting the Panama Canal. Once in the Pacific Ocean, the Disney Magic sails to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, continuing on its way to San Diego.

South Pacific

Ship: Disney Wonder

Date: October 13, 2023

Length: 13 nights

Homeports: Honolulu (United States) to Sydney (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Pago Pago (American Samoa); Suva (Fiji); and Noumea (New Caledonia)

Heading South for its maiden season in Australia, the Disney Wonder also offers this 13-night cruise to South Pacific.

Departing from Hawaii, the one-way itinerary sails to different destinations in the region, including Pago Pago, in American Samoa, and Suva, in Fiji. Before arriving in Sydney, the cruise also pays visits to Noumea, in New Caledonia.

Bermuda and Caribbean

Ship: Disney Dream

Date: November 4, 2023

Length: 6 nights

Homeports: New York City (United States) to San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Complete Itinerary: King’s Wharf (Bermuda); and Tortola (British Virgin Islands)

After a fall program in the U.S. Northeast, the Disney Dream is set to offer this repositioning cruise to Puerto Rico. Combining destinations in the Caribbean and Bermuda, the cruise sails from New York City in November.

Ports of call of the itinerary includes King’s Wharf and Tortola, in addition to the final destination: San Juan.

Tasmania

Ship: Disney Wonder

Date: November 12, 2023

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Melbourne (Australia)

Complete Itinerary: Hobart (Australia)

Part of Disney’s inaugural cruise in Australia, this short cruise sails to Tasmania in November. Departing from Melbourne, the four-night itinerary features a single port of call: Hobart.

Set to be repeated several times during the ship’s time Down Under, the cruise also includes two full days at sea.