3 Interesting Princess Cruises Itineraries Left in 2023

With 15 ships in service, Princess Cruises is offering global deployment in 2023. Cruise Industry News selected some of the company’s most interesting cruises that are still set to depart this year.

Oktoberfest European Capitals

Ship: Island Princess

Date: October 18, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Complete Itinerary: Hamburg (Germany); Aarhus and Copenhagen (Denmark); Gothenburg (Sweden); Oslo (Norway); Rotterdam (Netherlands); Zeebrugge (Belgium); and Le Havre (France)

Before concluding its program in Northern Europe, the Island Princess is set to offer this 12-night itinerary in mid-October. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the cruise features visits to eight different countries, including Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

Named “Oktoberfest European Capitals,” the itinerary is highlighted by visits to capital cities, such as Copenhagen. Passengers will also be able to visit Paris from Le Havre, Brussels from Zeebrugge, and Amsterdam from Rotterdam.

Classic California Coast

Ship: Discovery Princess

Date: November 4, 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Complete Itinerary: San Francisco, Santa Barbara and San Diego (United States); Ensenada (Mexico)

A traditional itinerary on the West Coast, the seven-night “Classic California Coast” cruise is also being offered by Princess Cruises this year. In November, the Discovery Princess sets sail from Los Angeles for the cruise, which includes four different ports of call.

In addition to Mexico’s Ensenada, the itinerary features visits to Santa Barbara, San Diego and San Franciso, with late night departures scheduled for the later two.

Southeast Asia & Japan

Ship: Diamond Princess

Date: December 1, 2023

Length: 15 nights

Homeports: Yokohama (Japan) to Singapore

Complete Itinerary: Toba and Kobe (Japan); Keelung (Taiwan); Hong Kong; Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

In December, Princess is set to return to Southeast Asia with a repositioning cruise onboard the Diamond Princess. Currently sailing from Japan, the vessel is set to offer a winter season in the region, with cruises departing from Singapore.

Sailing to six different countries, this 15-night cruise is highlighted by a 16-hour visit to Hong Kong, in addition to late night departures from Kobe, in Japan, and Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam.