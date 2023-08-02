Wärtsilä to Help Build Liquefied Synthetic Methane Plant

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions announced that it will provide the front-end engineering design for the liquefaction and storage of liquefied synthetic methane (LSM).

The Power-to-X plant will be built by Koppö Energia Oy in Kristinestad, Finland. The project represents a leading Finnish sustainable energy transition project and will convert green electricity into hydrogen and sustainable LSM. Koppö Energy Cluster will develop up to 500 MW of wind and 100 MW of photovoltaic power to supply the plant with entirely emission-free renewable energy.

“We conducted a diligent selection process before awarding the FEED agreements for our energy transition project. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is globally recognized as a leader in advanced liquefaction and storage solutions, and their expertise in this field will be an important contribution to the success of the project,” said Thomas Zirngibl, board member at Koppö Energia.

“Wärtsilä is committed to decarbonizing energy production, so we are naturally proud and pleased to have been selected to participate in this important project. As the energy transition progresses, we expect green hydrogen to play an increasingly relevant part. Our company is also heavily involved in the research and development of alternative sustainable fuels, and we see Power-to-X technologies playing a growing role in the energy transition towards a future where renewable energy becomes increasingly important,” added Trond Inge Flønes, sales and business development manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The green hydrogen produced in Finland will be converted into LSM and then used as a sustainable fuel for transport. The investment decision for the plant is expected to be announced in early 2024.

Earlier this year, the project was awarded the Power-to-X Innovation Award at the Tamarindo Global Wind Investment Awards ceremony.