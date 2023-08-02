Variety Cruises Announces Offers for Exotic Destinations

Variety Cruises announced limited-time offers on select itineraries in the Seychelles and Tahiti with an up to 50 percent discount or no single supplement for single travelers.

In Seychelles, guests can take advantage of the offer on four- and seven-night sailings departing August 5, 12, 19, 26 and September 2. Rates start at $1,525.

Guests looking to explore Tahiti can book a seven-night Tahiti and the Pearls of French Polynesia cruise with prices starting at $1,595 per person. The itinerary includes visits to Bora Bora, Huahine, Raiatea and Moorea.

Variety Cruises’ 50 percent discount and no single supplement offer applies to seven-night sailings departing August 4, September 15, 22 and October 13. For longer voyages, there is the 10-night Tahiti, the Society and Tuamotu Islands cruise, which provides ample time for exploring the Tuamotu islands. The cruise also includes stops at rarely visited Makatea, Rangiroa, Tetiaroa and Mo’orea.

Travelers take advantage of the 25 percent discount on DBL occupancy or no single supplement for single travelers. The offer is valid for voyages departing on August 25 and September 5. Prices start from $3,142.

The 25 percent deposit is payable upon confirmation. Offers are valid for a limited number of cabins. Offers are not combinable with any existing or future offers.