Two New Havila Ships Feature Batteries and Other Green Tech

Havila Voyages two new ships, the Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux, include an array of sustainable technology, according to the company.

Delivered by Tersan Shipyard on August 1, the two new ships feature energy-efficient hull designs, created to enable the ships to handle the varied conditions.

The Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux are also equipped with a battery pack of 6.1 megawatt-hours (MWh) so they can operate emission-free for up to four hours. This will enable the ship to visit the UNESCO World Heritage area of Geirangerfjorden silently and emission-free.

In addition, the ships’ propulsion is based on a combination of the 86-ton battery packs and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplying the power.

The battery packs can be charged while the ships are docked. This helps reduce CO2 emissions by up to 35 percent and local emissions (NOx and SOx) by 90 percent compared to ships running on traditional fossil fuels, the company said.

“For us, it is important to prove our commitment to climate, environment, and sustainability. This is not just a marketing stunt or empty words. From the very first day Havila Capella entered service, we have exceeded the requirements set out in our contract with the Ministry of Transport,” said Havila Voyages CEO Bent Martini.

The ships are also built for emission-free fuel alternatives such as hydrogen and ammonia while a gradual addition of biogas will further reduce CO2 emissions.

“We have the capability to operate in a carbon-neutral way today by using biogas as fuel in combination with the battery packs. It’s a matter of access and cost, and now that we have finally completed a complicated refinancing, we can focus on finding a solution for transitioning to biogas,” added Martini.

Additionally, some features include heat recovery from the sea and cooling water to warm up the ships and the water onboard. Also, food onboard will be prepared using ingredients from locally sourced producers.

“We had an ambitious goal to reduce food waste to only 75 grams per person per day on board. With four ships in operation, that means a reduction of more than 60 tons of food waste per year. In 2022, we achieved 71 grams of food waste on Havila Capella and Havila Castor, which is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved in developing, producing, and serving our guests’ food. We don’t have a buffet, and we believe that our food concept is the

way to go to make the dining experience onboard flavorful, nutritious, and above all, sustainable, economically, and environmentally,” added Martini.